Ujjain: Man accuses hospital in viral video releases another in praise

Ujjain: A man who had admitted his son at the Guru Nanak Hospital in the Freeganj area has been keeping busy not due to attending his patient but making and releasing videos over the social media.

Sachin Katare’s 5-year-old son had intestine related issue. Sachin, a resident of Gopalpura after consulting with his kith and kin admitted his son to the said hospital.

He met Dr Umesh Jethwani at the Guru Nanak Hospital. The doctor told him that an operation is necessary and quoted Rs 55,000 as the expenses of the surgery. Sachin admitted his son at the hospital on July 13th .

However after the operation, Sachin claimed that the stitches given by the surgeon were botched up. As per law a patients should be discharged within 15 days but his son is still held up at the hospital because of the botch up.

Sachin made a video making allegations against the Guru Nanak Hospital and shared it over the social media.

But after this video was widely circulated over the social media, Sachin shared the another video but this time praising Dr Umesh Jethwani and the hospital management and called termed Dr Umesh a messiah.

Sachin said that the hospital management is ready to provide free treatment to his son so he cannot blame anyone, anymore.