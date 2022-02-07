e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:01 AM IST

Ujjain: Mahant Giri reviews work at Rejuvenating Goverdhan Sagar, appreciates youths offering Shramdaan

The cleanliness work to remove moss and debris from Goverdhan Sagar has reached the final stage. The water body will become clean in the coming three to four days.
FP News Service
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahanirvana Akhada Mahant Vineet Giri reached Goverdhan Sagar to review Shramdaan being carried out by the Ramdal Akhada Parishad since last week. He appreciated and encouraged the youths offering Shramdan in cleaning of the lake since January 27. Mahant Giri first paid obeisance to Lord Govardhan Nath.

The cleanliness work to remove moss and debris from Goverdhan Sagar has reached the final stage. The water body will become clean in the coming three to four days. Parishad president Mahant Dr Rameshwardas said that another Poclain machine has been deployed to gear up the cleaning work from Sunday.

The cleaning programme underway at Goverdhan Sagar was reviewed in the presence of Mahant Bhagwan Das, Mahant Sevanand Giri, Mahant Raghavendra Das and many other seers. Das and others believed that more resources would have to be deployed to accelerate the pace of work and thereafter another Poclain machine was deployed on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
