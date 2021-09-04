Ujjain: Mahakal Temple Management Committee decides; now you have to pay Rs 200 for taking part in Bhasmarti

Ujjain: After clearance of proposal to charge Rs 100 for darshan by protocol arrangement, the Mahakal Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has decided to charge Rs 200 for Bhasmarti darshan. Beginning September 11, common man will have to pay this charge for making a pre-booking for Bhasmarti. Booking for Bhasmarti is slated to start from September 7.

The Mahakal Temple Management Committee held a meeting to improve the arrangements of the temple and approved the proposal to fully commercialise the temple.

150 passes will be distributed free of cost on a first-serve-first-come basis for Bhasmarti.

MTMC also de-controlled the price of laddu bhog sold from the temple counter. That is, the price of laddu bhog will be according to its cost. It will keep on fluctuating like the market price. At present, the price of laddoos is determined by the rule of no profit-no loss.

The committee presented a profit budget of Rs 51 lakh for 2021-22. The committee has considered the expenditure to be Rs 79.47 crore as against the income of Rs 79.98 crore.

Measures adopted by MTMC

Rs 2.41 crore sanctioned for land acquisition for widening roads leading to Mahakal Temple

MTMC will keep in bank- the Gold jewellery received in donation

MTMC will no longer manage Vikram Kirti temple and it will be handed over to Vikram University

Laddu Mahabhog Unit will be expanded and new machines will be installed.

Director will be appointed in Vedic Training and Research Institute.

Rs 4.37 crore will be paid to CBRI Roorkee for the structural assessment report

Smart City will float e-tenders for normal and 360 degree line darshan of Lord Mahakal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:00 AM IST