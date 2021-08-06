Ujjain: Mahakal Temple Extension plan; Rs 6.08 cr approved for landscaping in Begum Bagh area

Ujjain: Landscaping will be done at a cost of Rs 6.08 crore on the 4,660 square metre land that has been freed up in the Begum Bagh area. The layout and site plan of the land development works were finalised on Friday. In the meeting chaired by collector Ashish Singh, approval was given for construction of road, construction of pedestal area, huge statue of Lord Shiva and kiosk. The action plan of Museum Archive near Vikram Kirti Yemple was also presented. A museum will be built by conserving the library, fossil museum, stone gallery and manuscripts. Preliminary agreement has been made on this plan costing Rs 11.28 crores.

Project to cure 2,700 kids of malnutrion launched

Over 2,700 children of the Ujjain will be cured of malnutrition using leaves of surjana phalu or munga (drumsticks leaves). Pilot project is being implemented in Ujjain city and rural area. State Food Commission member Kishor Khandelwal said that with a regular diet of granules of munga leaves the malnourished children are on a path of recovery in 10 to 20 days. He also adviced that abhyanga treatment be adapted to treat malnutrition.