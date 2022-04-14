Ujjain: Madhav Nagar Hospital to be upgraded on top priority

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The facilities of the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital would be upgraded and the facilities would be made available to patients on the lines of a charitable hospital at concessional rates. Help will also be taken from Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee to make Madhav Nagar Hospital fully equipped. Similarly, it has been decided to make the District Hospital and Jiwajiganj Hospital fully equipped. These decisions were taken at a hospital-related meeting held at Brihaspati Bhavan here on Wednesday evening.

Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya, MLA Paras Jain, collector Asheesh Singh, CMHO Dr Sanjay Sharma, Civil Surgeon and others were present in the meeting chaired by higher education minister Mohan Yadav. In the meeting, the concerned officers were instructed that all efforts should be made to make the biggest hospital of the division, Ujjain district hospital well equipped. Whatever is needed from the government would be made available.

In the meeting, instructions were given to the concerned officers that private doctors and paramedical staff should be contracted.

As the district hospital is in the centre of the city the orthopaedic ward should be kept here, it was said. When Madhav Nagar Hospital is fully equipped, it will automatically be equipped with all types of health facilities. Every effort will be made to make the District Hospital a model hospital. Proposals should also be prepared and presented for the equipment which is not available in the hospitals. All efforts would be made to ensure that the hospitals are improved.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 09:57 AM IST