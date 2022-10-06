Ujjain: Lord Mahakal’s Vijayadashami procession taken out in grand fashion

VIjayadashami’s traditional procession of Lord Mahakal being taken out from Tower Chowk in Ujjain on Wednesday evening. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the inauguration of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ on October 11, this year’s customary sawari (procession) of Lord Mahakal on Vijayadashami was taken out on the pattern of Lord Mahakal’s Shravan month’s Shahi Sawari. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also attended the procession. He was seen moving barefoot and playing conches. Lord Mahakal visits the new Ujjain area, i.e. Freeganj only once on account of Vijayadashami. On Wednesday, the procession began at 4 pm from Mahakaleshwar Temple after the CM performing customary worship of Lord Mahakal’s replica.

The procession then traversed through Gudri Chouraha, Pati Bazaar, Gopal Mandir, Sarafa, Sati Gate, Nai Sadak, Daulatganj, Malipura, Dewasgate Chamunda Chouraha, Freeganj Over-bridge, Tower Chowk, Shaheed Park, Madhav Nagar Hospital and Police Control Room and reached Dussehra Maidan. Here, the CM along with his wife and ministerial colleagues Bhupendra Singh, Jagish Devda and Mohan Yadav performed customary pujan of Lord Mahakal’s replica and Shami tree.

The procession traversed through the same route which it traversed from Mahakaleshwar Temple to Dussehra Maidan. A new flag was also hoisted at the apex of the temple on account of Vijayadashami. To give a grand look to the procession, there were horse riders, police band, elephant, bhajan groups, various musical instrument players in the procession. Pune’s Aradhya Dhol Party was the centre of attraction. The entire route of the procession was decorated with rangoli and flowers. Likewise, welcome gates were erected here and there. Despite rain, people gathered in large numbers en route to have a glimpse of Baba Mahakal. Tight security arrangements were made in view of the procession.