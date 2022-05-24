Ujjain: Liquor shop causes loss of life, revenue

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The allotted composite liquor shop in village Chintaman Jawasia is being operated on the bypass road in village Mangrola, 5 km away from the actual allotted place. Due to this, the shop which the liquor contractor got in auction for Rs 4 crore 13 lakh 44 thousand 955 managed to earn about Rs 8 crore. On the other side, such a corrupt practice has come on hard on life of alcoholics because they have to reach the shop located beside the highway.

After an accident here about 20 days ago, one Amit Trivedi sought information from the excise department regarding the composite shop of foreign and country-made liquor under the Right to Information Act (RTI), in which it became clear that the composite shop which Himalaya Traders, Bhopal got to operate was found to operate in Jawasia village. However, by bringing the liquor shop allotted to him in the name of rural area (Jawasia) to the main road (beside highway), the contractor with connivance of the excise department, saved crores of rupees by stealing the revenue. The shop has gone to Jawasia for Rs 4 crore 13 lakh 44 thousand 955. Had there been a sapphire in the name of bypass, it would have been worth about Rs 8 crore, Trivedi stated on Monday.

According to Trivedi, there had been many accidents on this road which goes from Shanti Palace Chouraha to Unhel-Nagda Marg. Many social organisations and families of those killed in accidents have raised objections to this composite liquor shop. At the same time, it has been demanded from the collector that the liquor shop be operated at the allotted site only and shops being operated in an illegal manner at other places be closed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:35 AM IST