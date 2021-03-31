Ujjain: Legislator Murli Morwal inaugurates new wheat procurement centres

Barnagar (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Murli Morwal inaugurated a wheat procurement centre at Pir-Hajaylar village on Tuesday that was demanded by villagers. He performed worship of weighing machine. He also felicitated farmers by garlanding them on the occasion.

Earlier, he had inaugurated wheat procurement centres in Jafla, Tokra and Jassakhedi Sehkari Samiti Maryadit in Barnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Morwal said new wheat procurement centres have been set up at Asawata, Gunawad, Pir-Hajaylar, Baledi and Ghadsiga, which will save farmers’ travel cost and time as their produce will be weighed at nearby wheat procurement centres. “Moreover, they will not have to stand in a queue for long hours waiting for their turn to come,” he added.

Block Sew Dal president Anil Sharma, Bapu Singh Chawda and Hukum Chand Gehlod were present on the occasion along with other farmers.