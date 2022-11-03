Ujjain: Lecture on sister Nivedita’s thoughts held

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A lecture was organised under the ‘Bhagini Nivedita Jayanti’ programme organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’s Mahila Prakalpa Malwa area. The theme was “National thinking in the light of sister Nivedita’s thoughts and Life”.

Dr Prerna Manana, the head of the regional women’s project, gave the welcome speech and also laid down the outline of the programme. Rekha Bhargava introduced Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal. The chief guest was introduced by Ratna Vyas.

Giving a guest address, regional working methodology head of Vivekananda Kendra Saroj Agrawal said that sister Nivedita’s contribution will remain immortal in India’s education policy, religion, politics and social reform. She did a lot of work for women, for education, for insight, for art and in the field of journalism. She made India aware of the nature of Mother Kali through her devotional divine voice.

Gave direction to the revolutionary movement, gave initiation to the revolutionaries and also gave training to make bombs. Savitri Mahant introduced the national women’s co-head Arundhati Kavdkar. She said in the

presidential address that Margaret Noble, of foreign origin, dismounted herself and made herself Nivedita by requesting India, she used to write Ramakrishna Vivekananda’s Nivedita.

The name itself suggests that this dedication is not so easy. It is a big deal to prepare oneself for change, seeing her and it was not felt that she had not grown up in the philosophy of India. Dr Mamta Trivedi conducted the programme and Dr Jyoti Upadhyay proposed a vote of thanks.