Ujjain: Lawyer defeats corona but gives in to depression

Ujjain: A lawyer consumed poisonous substance allegedly due to depression on Friday night.

As per reports Vijay Jaiswal (42) resident of Khandar Mohalla tested positive for Covid-19 last year.

He was suffering from depression along with other ailments. On Friday afternoon he swallowed some poisonous substance after which his health condition worsened. When his wife Anjali Jaiswal discovered about his condition she rushed him to a hospital.

The lawyer died while undergoing treatment on midnight on Friday night.

Anjali said that her husband was not feeling well since afternoon on the day of the incident. He was suffering from dehydration and vomiting but he did not disclose that he has consumed some poisonous substance, she added. It was only when the doctor asked him strictly did he revealed that he consumed Sulphas tablets, she said.

Anjali said that her husband was under depression after he tested Covid-positive last year. Despite making frantic efforts the doctors could not save the lawyer. A case has been registered and further probe is underway.