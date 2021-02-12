Ujjain: Lack of sanitation arrangements in Mahakal temple irks Scindia

Ujjain: Before attending the programme CM and other top BJP leaders paid obeisance at Shri Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Friday. Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia paid obeisance at Mahakal Temple. Irked on cleanliness arrangements Scindia told that there is need to improve cleanliness on the temple premises and at the sanctum too. Scindia also mentioned that the Union Government has sanctioned Rs 75 crores for developmental work at the temple.

Minister hands over appointment letter to son of deceased forest guard

Forest minister Vijay Shah went to the residence of a forest guard Madanlal Verma who was killed by timber mafia recently. The minister extended his condolences with the bereaved family members and handed over an appointment letter in the name of the deceased guard’s son.

VIP arrangements for ministers

The administration has made special arrangements in view of the BJP’s training programme. Ministers and other VIPs were taken into temple through the VIP gate located near Mahakal Dharmshala and Kotiteerth Kund. VIPs were welcomed by local BJP leaders and office bearers while cops and police officials were deployed to make security arrangements at the temple.

Separate priests allotted for VIPs

The administration has asked reserved priests to oversee the VIPs visit and worship at Mahakal Temple. List of priests was prepared by the administration, well in advance, for performing worship with guests attending the training programme.