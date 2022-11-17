Ujjain: KV VMC meeting lays stress on developing basic facilities

Scouts and Guides students welcome the VMC members at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner-cum-chairman of VMC Sandeep Yadav here on Thursday.

In the meeting, special emphasis was laid on the development and upgradation of basic facilities. A detailed discussion was held on the budget of the development fund, purchase of sports material, computer interactive panels and improving the examination results. Emphasis was laid on preparing students for various competitive examinations. It was suggested to ensure that the maximum number of students get success.

Dr Sadanand Tripathi of Government Sanskrit College, Dr Mohan Nimole of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College, Dr HP Sonania of Government Hospital, Shailendra Bhatt, divisional presentation assistant of social justice and disability welfare department, Ram Narayan Sahariya senior auditor, local fund audit department, Dharmendra Kumar Jain, scientist, NIC, collectorate and parent members Madhusudan Sharma and Anubhuti Singh were present in the meeting as VMC members.

Earlier, principal Mukesh Meena welcomed the VMC members. The students of Bhartiya Scouts and Guides extended a welcome to the commissioner and all the members of the VMC in a traditional manner. The meeting started with the traditional lighting of the lamp, garlanding and recital of Goddess Saraswati.