Ujjain: Kumar Sanu musical night today

Kumar Sanu |

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): A musical programme will be organised by the Universal Group, Ujjain on the occasion of playback singer Kumar Sanu’s birthday on Thursday at Pandit Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul Hall, Kothi Road from 7.30 pm. Jitendra Shinde, the president of the organisation and programme co-ordinator, said that the city’s famous celebrity singer Mahesh Moyal and Altamash Khan, who have performed in more than 5k programmes across the world and spread the magic of their voice in many reality shows, will also perform.

Also selected singers of the city namely Jitendra Shinde, Sandhya Garwal, Shubhi Trivedi, Kadambari Kalyane, Ravi Sharma, Deepesh Paul, Shaukat Khan, Galli Manohar will enthral the audience with their scintillating performances. The music composition in the programme will be mainly composed by the team of Jayendra Rawal and Deepesh Jain.

Read Also Ujjain: UDA CEO instructs completion of commercial complex by December