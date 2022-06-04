Ujjain: Kinnars booked for assaulting videographer outside Mahakal temple

Accused who assailed a local cable news videographer created ruckus at the Mahakal police station, in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Kinnar (third gender or eunuchs) community members are reportedly forcefully collecting money from devotees coming to the world famous Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. Sitting a few steps away from the Mahakal police station with a canopy, these eunuchs are allegedly threatening those who do not give money. It has gone to such an extent that the eunuchs pelted stones on the videographer of a web portal who was doing his duty.

Till now, eunuchs used to dance and sing across the city to collect money from public, but in the last few years they have made temples as their base. They reportedly sit in groups outside every big temple and harass the devotees. Especially the newlyweds remain their target. After marriage, they place a demand of Rs 21k in front of the couples who come to pay obeisance in the temple and if they do not give this ‘neg’ they start behaving indecently with them and many a times they even take off their clothes while giving a curse. Fearing bad luck, people get rid of them by paying their desired amount. Outside the Mahakal temple, they have made their own place by putting a canopy.

Media person Shakeel Khan had gone to shoot the story of the ongoing construction works in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple on Friday afternoon. He was returning after making footage when suddenly the eunuchs attacked him from behind. Those eunuchs who made illegal extortion and those who made obscene videos in the Mahakal temple premises were also included among the attackers. Shivanya, Lavisha, Jotkul, Rani and two or three other eunuchs reportedly surrounded Shakeel and started beating him saying why he was making their video. Eyewitnesses said the assailants started abusing by clapping. They were doing illegal extortion. Even in the police station, they continued to create ruckus, witnesses said.

Shakeel Khan said that the entire incident can be seen from the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. Shakeel Khan was hit on the head in this fight and Rs 12k was snatched away from him. Police registered a case against the eunuchs under Section 341, 294, 323 and 506-34 of the IPC. On getting information about the incident, a large number of media persons reached the Mahakal police station and demanded strict action against the eunuchs.