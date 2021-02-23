Ujjain: Kinnars block collector’s vehicle over pending grant

Ujjain: Memebers of kinnar community confronted district collector Asheesh Singh as he was leaving the Brihaspati Bhawan after taking part in the weekly jansunwai (public hearing) on Tuesday.

The unexpected guests blocked the collector’s vehicle to share their grievances—the kinnars alleged that they have organised a workshop last month for which the department of social justice have sanctioned an amount of Rs 2 lakh, but, so far they have received only Rs 70,000 and the officials are yet to deliver the grant to them.

The collector and the staff were taken by surprise by not just the move of kinnars but also with the use of english by one of them to express and explain their agenda.

The collector made it clear that grant of Rs 70,000 has been sanctioned, but it is still not transferred to the office.

The kinnars demanded from Singh that the grant be released at the earliest. They demanded that he should provide them an assurance in black and white.

Singh assured them that as soon as the sanctioned amount reaches the office it will be reimbursed to them.