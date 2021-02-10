Ujjain: Kin of farmer killed over land dispute

Ujjain: A land dispute between two farmers led to the tragic death of a man in Vijaygnajmandi on Wednesday. One of the farmer’s aides ran a tractor over the kin of owner of the land adjoining the farmer’s field.

As per Vijayganjmandi police farmer Kamal, a resident of Sadawal village owns a farm in Vijayganjmandi. He had a dispute with Shravan Jaat, the owner of the land adjoining his farm.

Shravan Jaat allegedly occupied a part of farmland of Kamal to make a passage to commute recently.

On being informed Kamal and his relative Anokhilal Yadav(50) and some other villagers went to meet Shravan Jaat to resolve the dispute.

But, they were unaware that Jaat and his supporters were prepared to launch a violent attack on them. As soon as they reached the spot- Shravan Jaat and his aides Anil, Bheru, Rahul, Ganpat among others launched an attack on Kamal, Anokhilal and persons accompanying them. Meanwhile an aide of Shravan turned on the tractor and trampled Anokhilal. Anokilal died on the spot while Kamal and his other supporters received serious injuries in the incident.

On being informed Vijayganjmandi police reached the spot and registered an FIR against Shravan Jaat and his supporters for murdering Anokhilal and attacking and injuring others. The injured were rushed to hospital.

Kin of Anokhilal Yadav said that both the sides have resorted to violence in the past as well and Anokhilal has been at the forefront to resolve the dispute on most of the occasions. The tractor has been seized while 4 accused of violent attack have been arrested. Search for absconding accused is underway.