Ujjain: Kid scientist Aksha to showcase model at National Science Exhibition and Project Competition

Ujjain: Aksha son of Ashok Joshi, a child scientist from Government Madhav Nagar Excellence Higher Secondary School, will present his project “Mosquito Killer” at the National Science Exhibition and Project Competition (NLEPC), Inspire Standard ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research’ (INSPIRE) and MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) to be held under the joint aegis of Department of Science and Technology, New Delhi and National Innovation Foundation, Ahmedabad.

School principal Pramod Agarwal said that Aksha had prepared the project under the guidance of Yogendra Kumar Kothari, lecturer and Science Club incharge of the school and presented it at inspire standard science exhibition held at district and state-level. It has now been selected for the national competition, he added.

Dr Kothari said Aksha Joshi concluded that results were promising if the blue LED light was used in a wooden box fitted with an exhaust fan and a net to attract and trap mosquitoes. The project will be presented online due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The evaluation and selection of the project will be based on innovation, creativity and social applicability and environmental implications.