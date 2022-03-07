Ujjain: JP Nadda to arrive in the city tomorrow

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be arriving in the city on a short stay on Tuesday. BJP media in-charge Dinesh Jatwa said that Nadda will be reaching the city by road from Indore at around 11:30 am. He will first visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple and thereafter address public representatives and senior leaders at the circuit house.

Later Nadda will leave to attend a programme organised at Dewas. Jatwa further said that the city BJP committee under the leadership of city president Vivek Joshi has been engaged in preparations for Nadda’s welcome on his arrival in the city.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Two held for brandishing pistol on social media

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:40 PM IST