Ujjain: ‘JO SARKAR NIKAMMI HAI, WOH SARKAR BADALNI HAI’

Ujjain: The Women Congress workers on Thursday opened a front against the ever increasing prices of petrol-diesel and LPG cylinders.

They protested by placing a scooter on a bullock cart. The protestors lit a stove at Tower Chowk and cooked dal and roti. They worshiped the cylinder and sang the aarti of inflation.

People watched the unique protest in amazement at Tower Chowk. The scooter on bullock cart remained the centre of attraction during the protest. After a long time, bullock cart was seen in Freeganj area. The Women Congress workers took round of Tower Chowk with scooters on bullock carts and then sat down near the Ambedkar statue to light the stove.

During the protest, they cooked lentils and baked rotis on the stove. The stove was fired with wood and dung cakes. The Congress workers kept baking rotis amid all the heat, humidity and rising smoke.

An aarti of inflation was performed while worshiping the cylinder. During the protest, they raised slogans like ‘Modi Sarkar Hai-Hai,’ ‘Kamal Nath Zindabad-Rahul Gandhi Zindabad,’ ‘Modi teri tanashai nahin chalegi,’ ‘Jo sarkar nikammi hai, woh sarkar badalni hai’ were raised.

City Women Congress president Anju Jatwa said that buying LPG cylinders is no more affordable for people. So we are baking rotis on a stove. The price of pulses has increased so much that pulses have disappeared from the common man’s platter. Jatwa warned that if the Modi government does not reduce the prices of cylinders, petrol and diesel, then the agitation will be intensified.