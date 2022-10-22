Ujjain: JEs & AEs stage demo at circle office

WZPDC’s JEs and AEs raise slogans during their demonstration in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): Junior engineers (JEs) and assistant engineers (AEs) of West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDC) boycotted the work and protested here on Friday. They have been demonstrating continuously regarding the seven-point demands.

In the fifth phase of demonstration, junior engineers and assistant engineers boycotted work. They gathered at the divisional and circle offices and protested. During this, memorandums were sent in the name of the principle secretary, energy and Chief Minister. Regional secretary Satyajit Kumar said that an indefinite strike will be held from October 25 if the demands are not met. Under the movement, emergency services have been exempted so far so that power system does not deteriorate.

Among the 7-point demands, the demand for giving the charge of assistant engineer to junior engineer, giving the charge of executive engineer to assistant engineer, banning new recruitment of assistant engineer, regularising contract of junior engineers and banning section 304A were prominent. Right now the company has issued orders to promote 109 junior engineers to assistant engineers, but all three distribution companies have not issued orders yet. This angered the engineers.

