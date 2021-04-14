Ujjain: Jawahar Navodyay Vidyalaya students should be sent to parents’ custody, demands Alumni Association

Ujjain: Panic prevailed at district’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Ghattia as 18 people including 9 students tested positive for corona recently.

The school administration has relieved the infected persons from school for treatment and isolation but the fear-psychosis seems to have gripped the campus particularly among minor students.

Gaurav Dhakad of Navodaya Vidyalaya Pratapnagar Ghattia Alumni Association took up the matter with collector and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)’s regional office at Bhopal.

He demanded that all classes should be suspended immediately, and students be sent to their homes.

Association members said that from the point of view of corona infection staying in a group is a bad option. Many Navodayas across the country have witnessed including corona cases including Ghattia of Ujjain, Dewas. So it has become probable threat to the lives of the students. They demanded that all students of Navodaya across the state be sent into custody of their parents.

According to Dhakad, NVS-Bhopal has only asked principals to relieve students with the consent of the parents, but no clear directives regarding suspension of classes and hostel activities has yet been issued. Ujjain Collector has assured to take necessary steps, said Dhakad.

“Since the examinations have been postponed, we demand classes in all JNVs in the state to be postponed,” he added.

NSS volunteers spread awareness on C-vax

Under the ‘Vaccination Festival’, the NSS volunteers of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) sensitised about the benefits of vaccine from April 11 to 14. They prepared shared digital pamphlets, videos and mehendi to motivate people. Programme was organised under the guidance of principal Dr Anita Manchandia. NSS officers Dr Hemlata Chouhan and Dr Chhaya Hardia were convener of the programme. Nikita Sharma, Payal Prajapat, Sakshi Khandelwal and Vaishali Gome of NSS actively participated in the festival.