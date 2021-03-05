Ujjain: Issue of reducing fee for providing land document copies raised in assembly

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Area MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar raised the issue of reducing fee recovered to provide copies of khasra, B-1, P-2 documents in the state assembly on Thursday.

Gurjar said farmers have to pay Rs 60 for getting a copy of khasra of survey number of land of one year and for a verified copy of B-1 document at Lok Seva Kendra. For getting a copy of five years, they have to pay Rs 120. Raising this issue, he asked whether there is any scheme to provide copies without charge or if the government can reduce the fee to give relief to farmers.

Replying to his question, state revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput said farmers are given the copy of Khasra, B-1, without any fee once a year and the scheme is still applicable. He gave details about the fee that is applicable for taking computerised copies and also said that state government has no plans to waive the fee.

Gurjar also raised the question of increasing pay grade of patwaris. He said from 2008 to 2021, there has been a demand to give Rs 2,800 pay grade to the patwaris. He asked what steps have been taken in this regard. Minister Rajput replied that the finance department has not amended the patwari pay grade from 2100 to 2800 and has kept it according to Agrawal Pay Commission.