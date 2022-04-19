Ujjain: Irregularities detected at 9 exam centres of the city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A surprise inspection was conducted at 9 different exam centres of the city under the direction and leadership of Dr Vishal Tankle, officer on special duty, higher education department, on Monday. The inspection was conducted at Suman Manviki Bhawan of Vikram University, along with four government colleges and four private colleges.

The senior centre head and centre head of Advance College were found absent at the time of the examination. On enquiry, it was found that they had gone to the university to submit the copies during the ongoing examination.

Along with this, in view of the duty of only one invigilator in a room, instructions were given to increase the number of invigilators as per the rules of the university and a warning was issued that such incidents should not be repeated in future. In Government Girls Post-graduate Excellence College, Dussehra Maidan, a case of copying (using unfair means) was made on the instructions of the team. The team also gave instructions to ensure proper arrangement of drinking water.

The examination was being conducted smoothly in Government Kalidas Girls College, Lokmanya Tilak College and Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College. The drinking water system in Government Madhav College was praised by the inspection team. Dr Tankle gave instructions for improving the arrangements of private colleges, to shift the venue of the exam from the fourth floor to the ground or first floor, improve the drinking water system, instal boards outside for the candidates, etc.

Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar of Vikram University, Dr Vandana Gupta, principal of Leading College District Ujjain, Dr Arpan Bhardwaj as representative of regional additional director higher education Ujjain division, representative of district administration and executive magistrate Madhu Nayak. Dr Aruna Sethi, principal of Government Law College and Dr Keshavmani Sharma, professor of Government Madhav College were a part of the inspection team.

