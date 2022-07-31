Ujjain: India’s first Rotaract Club of special educators formed

The 3rd installation ceremony of Rotary Club of Indore Adarsh being held at Manovikas Ujjain | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 3rd installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Indore Adarsh was held at Manovikas, Ujjain. On this occasion, India’s 1st Rotaract Club of Special Educators also got formed.

Rotary District 3040 district governor Jinendra Jain was the chief guest. PDG Sanjeev Gupta administered the oath to all the office-bearers including president Monica Purohit, secretary Dr Lalita Sharma, treasurer Rosilient Thomas, vice-president Joseph Thomas, Hatim Anant, sergeant at arm Lourdu Swami and Gyanendra Purohit as director public relation.

Special guest of the programme Rampravesh Tiwari was felicitated for winning the case in the Supreme Court for fixing up the teacher-pupil ratio and the appointment of special educators in India. The officer-bearers were administered oath by the installation officer PDG Sanjiv Gupta. The following office-bearers took the oath, Yogita Sharma, as president, Swati Kushwah as secretary, Nisha Kumrawat as treasurer and vice-president and other directors also took the oath. President Hatim Anant read the report of the club for 2021-22. Club’s new president Monica Purohit took the charge from the president Hatim Anant. Later she expressed her views for her coming tenure and special focus on differently-abled and the underprivileged children of the society.

Speaking on this occasion, the district governor appreciated the efforts of the Rotary Club in the education and rehabilitation of differently-abled children. Further, he welcomed the initiative of Nasarp in the judgement for the appointment of special educators and for fixing the teacher-pupil ratio through the Supreme Court. Oath officer Sanjeev Gupta said that I am always inspired by the unique activities of this club. Assistant governor Akhilesh Maheshwari insisted on the role of the Rotract Club in the rehabilitation of differently-abled children. Rosilient Thomas and Gyanendra Purohit were the masters of ceremony. In the end, the secretary of the Club Dr Lalita Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.