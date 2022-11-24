Ujjain: ‘Immediately ban unfit vehicles from other states plying in MP’  

Representative pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The number of unfit vehicles from other states has been increasing rapidly in various districts of Madhya Pradesh including Ujjain and Indore leading to a rise in vehicular pollution and the traffic system in various districts is rapidly deteriorating. Taking cognizance of this, the Ujjain Auto Deal Association has sent an e-mail to the Transport Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh in Gwalior demanding an immediate ban on unfit and restricted vehicles plying in the state.

According to Association president Shyam S Jhalani, secretary Iqrar Sheikh and treasurer Sanjay Jain, in other states including Delhi vehicles that have completed 15 years of age or a fixed period have been banned from use. Such outdated and unfit vehicles are being rapidly consumed in Madhya Pradesh, due to which pollution is increasing rapidly in the state.

The level of pollution in Delhi has increased due to such vehicles and the situation in MP too is getting bad adversely affecting the health of people.

The Association said, it has become necessary to pay immediate attention to this, otherwise, it could have serious consequences and can spoil the health of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The letter demands that a circular be issued immediately from the Transport Headquarters, so that unfit, banned vehicles of other states cannot be operated, sold, or registered in the state. They also requested to take cognizance of e-rickshaws operating without permission and registration in the district.