Ujjain: IMA and nursing homes body withdraw proposed indefinite strike 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the assurance of higher education minister Mohan Yadav, IMA and Nursing Home Association withdrew the decision of indefinite strike from November 14.

IMA president Dr Vijay Agrawal and Nursing Home Association president Dr Katyayan Mishra said that in the presence of minister Mohan Yadav and senior BJP leader Jagdish Agrawal, the office-bearers of both the organisations decided not to go on strike from Monday. In the meeting minister Yadav assured that all the problems of nursing homes would be resolved properly and a positive solution would be attained by sitting with the concerned government officials. The problems coming in the renewal of registration will be resolved by holding a meeting with the CMHO, fire officer and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials. After the minister’s clear and positive assurance, in view of public interest, Nursing Home Association and IMA withdrew their decision of proposed indefinite strike.

