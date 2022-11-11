Ujjain: IG’s steno suspended for misconduct

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Thursday suspended IG Santosh Kumar Singh’s stenographer Anil Rathore for misconduct. He has deputed ASP (rural) Akash Bhuria to inquire into the matter. A video of IG’s steno abusing a woman and slapping a young man went viral on social media. The victim was accused of grabbing government land. The case came to the fore in village Dhaba Dhuta of Ghatiya tehsil, in which farmer Kaluram Prajapat alleged that his neighbour who call himself PA of IG slapped him on the previous day and abused his mother. The case is related to government land. Kaluram cultivates by occupying government land located near the village, where nearby farmers have also occupied 250 bighas of government land and cultivate in which IG’s PA also owns private land and he has dug a pond by occupying the government land.

“Now Rathore wants to get rid of our land, if everyone leaves the government land, I am ready to leave the land. I applied for action at the Bhairavgarh police station and SP office, but we are not being heard,” Kaluram said. Rathore said that he did not misbehave and hurled no abuses to him. “Instead

Kaluram was using derogatory words. Then I asked him that he has occupied the government land of Mahakal Van. Patwari has taken action on someone else’s complaint, but he felt that I had complained, so when I went to explain to him he used such words against me,” he said.

Patwari Yogesh Tembhurne said that there are some mutual issues between them. “There is a lot of government land around and I had also gone to the spot to convince them,” he said.

