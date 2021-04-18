Ujjain: Houses of liquor den lynchpin razed

Ujjain: Three houses of Narendra Kumawat, the BJP-supported sarpanch of Banskhedi village who is the key accused in 1600-litre spirit scam, was demolished on Sunday. Forces of three police stations along with a demolition squad were deployed to dismantle his house.

Three illegal houses of the said sarpanch were demolished by police station in-charge Bhairavgarh Yogendra Singh Sisodia, Pavasa Munendra Gautam, tehsildar Shivram Kanashe in the presence of SDM Govind Dubey and CSP AR Negi on Sunday afternoon.

A huge tranche of illegal liquor along with manufacturing equipment and storage facilities were unearthed at sarpanch Narendra Kumawat’s house in Banskhedi village under Bhairavgarh police station of Ghattia tehsil.

The sarpanch was using a room of the community centre in the village—as a liquor den. Criminal cases have been registered against the said sarpanch under sections 34(1) and (2) and 49A of the Madhya Pradesh Excise Act.