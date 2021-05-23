Ujjain: House of government employee attacked by a group of miscreants

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Over one dozen miscreants pelted stones at the house of assistant labour commissioner department accountant Ritika Verma, who lives in Ganesh Colony.

Accountant has filed a report in this regard at Mahakal police station. The miscreants came in two-wheelers and rained stones on her house. The CCTV cameras installed in the house have captured the crime scene. Ritika Verma's family got scared by the stone pelting. Ritika told that some rogue boys of the locality harass the people in the neighbourhood.

On Friday morning, these young men had heated arguments with Ritika Verma's father. In the evening more than a dozen youths came on bikes and pelted stones at her home. Ritika's family hid at the time of the incident. According to Ritika, miscreants Uday Santoria and Mayur Thakur include among the accused. Both of them have also threatened to throw acid on her. The police have been looking for the accused on this basis.