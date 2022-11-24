Ujjain: House demolished near Bada Ganesh Mandir 

A JCB machine razes the house near Bada Ganesh Mandir under the second phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion and Beautification Project in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has started the work of demolition for the second phase of Shri Mahakal Lok here on Thursday. Nine houses and shops on the side of Bade Ganesh Mandir are coming under its purview. Out of these 8 houses have court stays.

A dispute started as soon as the removal gang of the administration and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation started the process of demolishing the house without a stay. This house is in the name of Devidas son of Ramchandra and the land of the house belongs to Vitthal Mandir. The landlord refused to move out of the house, so the administrative team forcefully pulled out the entire family and razed it. A house and shop have been razed to the ground.

SDM Kalyani Pandey said that in the second phase of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple expansion, the tehsil court had issued notices to the owners of 9 shops and houses in front of gate number five 3 days back. Out of these, the owners of 8 houses and shops have obtained stay orders. That’s why their house was not even touched. A famous astrologer’s house also comes on this way. During the operation, police force from Mahakal, Neelganga, Madhav Nagar and Mahila Thana were present in large numbers.

In the second phase, a four-lane is to be constructed from near Bade Ganesh Mandir to Kaharwadi. Along with this, the Maharajwada School is to be converted into a hotel. Beautification of Rudrasagar towards Harsiddhi Temple is also to be done during this period.

Read Also Indore: Malwa Marathon in Indore on Dec 18