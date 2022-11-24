e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: House demolished near Bada Ganesh Mandir 

Ujjain: House demolished near Bada Ganesh Mandir 

8 out of 9 houses have court stays

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
article-image
A JCB machine razes the house near Bada Ganesh Mandir under the second phase of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Expansion and Beautification Project in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has started the work of demolition for the second phase of Shri Mahakal Lok here on Thursday. Nine houses and shops on the side of Bade Ganesh Mandir are coming under its purview. Out of these 8 houses have court stays. 

A dispute started as soon as the removal gang of the administration and the Ujjain Municipal Corporation started the process of demolishing the house without a stay. This house is in the name of Devidas son of Ramchandra and the land of the house belongs to Vitthal Mandir. The landlord refused to move out of the house, so the administrative team forcefully pulled out the entire family and razed it. A house and shop have been razed to the ground. 

SDM Kalyani Pandey said that in the second phase of the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple expansion, the tehsil court had issued notices to the owners of 9 shops and houses in front of gate number five 3 days back. Out of these, the owners of 8 houses and shops have obtained stay orders. That’s why their house was not even touched. A famous astrologer’s house also comes on this way. During the operation, police force from Mahakal, Neelganga, Madhav Nagar and Mahila Thana were present in large numbers. 

In the second phase, a four-lane is to be constructed from near Bade Ganesh Mandir to Kaharwadi. Along with this, the Maharajwada School is to be converted into a hotel. Beautification of Rudrasagar towards Harsiddhi Temple is also to be done during this period.

Read Also
Indore: Malwa Marathon in Indore on Dec 18
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Cleanest city is still not pollution free, says Swami Nalinanand Giri

Indore: Cleanest city is still not pollution free, says Swami Nalinanand Giri

Indore: 14 Indian-origin tortoises rescued, two arrested

Indore: 14 Indian-origin tortoises rescued, two arrested

Indore: Audit at Aadhar centre finds fee overcharging

Indore: Audit at Aadhar centre finds fee overcharging

Indore: One-day Job Fair to be organised in the city today

Indore: One-day Job Fair to be organised in the city today

Indore: Sanwer Road Industrial Area to be named after Swami Vivekananda

Indore: Sanwer Road Industrial Area to be named after Swami Vivekananda