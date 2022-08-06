Ujjain: Hospital manager decamps after embezzling Rs 35 lakh

Pic for representation

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The manager of Shinde Orthopaedic Hospital located in the Dussehra Maidan area has allegedly decamped after embezzling Rs 35 lakh. Now he is reportedly threatening the director of the hospital by sending messages and videos of a pistol. As per the complaint of the director, police have registered a case against him.

Dr Kaustubh Shinde runs the Shinde Hospital. In August 2020, he appointed Naveen Sharma, a resident of Ratan Avenue, as the manager of the hospital. Naveen used to keep records of the income and expenditures of the hospital and was responsible for all the management works. He was also responsible for paying the salaries of the hospital staff. He worked fine for a few days, but after that, he started messing up. He embezzled around Rs 35 lakh which came into the knowledge of Dr Shinde when the employees complained about not receiving their salaries. When Dr Shinde questioned Naveen, he stopped coming to the hospital on October 21. He absconded on January 21, 2022. However, on May 17 he admitted his mistake and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Dr Shinde, which bounced.

Meanwhile, Naveen filed a case against the hospital in the labour court and started threatening Dr Shinde through different means. He started threatening by sending a message on WhatsApp and sometimes by sending a video with a pistol. Troubled by this, Dr Shinde filed a complaint at Madhav Nagar police station on July 29 and after investigation, the police registered a case of fraud against Naveen. SI Salman Qureshi said that Kaustubh Shinde, the director of Shinde Orthopaedic Hospital, had complained of embezzlement against his manager Naveen Sharma. After investigation, a case has been registered.

