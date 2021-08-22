Ujjain: Home Guards return mobile worth Rs 40,000 to owner

Ujjain: Home Guard personnel here earned praises after returning an expensive mobile phone to its owner.

A tax consultant KK Atal living in Santnagar lost a mobile in the Freeganj Area but was in for a pleasant surprise. Home Guard personnel Ankit Sharma, Sunil Makwana and Mahesh Prajapat, who were passing through the road, found his mobile. They tried to find its owner and after verifying the mobile from the bill, they handed over the mobile to Atal. Atal praised their honesty and thanked them.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:15 AM IST