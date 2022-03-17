Ujjain: Holika dahan to be held in Mahakaleshwar Temple today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The festival of Holi would begin from Thursday with the ‘holika dahan’ that would take place at Mahakaleshwar Temple on March 17. On the next day, the festival of Dhulandi would be celebrated.

First Baba gulal would be offered, during the evening aarti of Lord Mahakaleshwar, following which, rituals of Holika Dahan would be performed just in front of Omkareshwar Temple in Mahakaleshwar temple premises. On the next day, priests would apply gulal to the diety during Bhasma Aarti at 4 am.

Giving this information, Ganesh Kumar Dhakad, administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee said that there would be a change in the aarti schedule from March 19 due to a change in Chaitra Krishna Pratipada to Ashwin Purnima. Bhasmaarti will be perfomed from 4 am to 6 am, Dadyodak Aarti from 7 am to 7:45 am, Bhog Aarti from 10 am to 10:45 am, Sandhya Puja from 5 pm to 5:45 pm, Pancham Sandhya Aarti from 7 to 7:45 pm and Shayan Aarti will be held from 10:30 to 11 pm. Bhasmaarti and Shayan Aarti would be held at their scheduled time.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:02 AM IST