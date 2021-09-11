e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:30 AM IST

Ujjain: Himachal Pradesh CM visits Mahakal temple

FP News Service
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Singh Thakur and his family pay obeisance to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam in Ujjain on Friday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited Mahakal temple on Friday. He availed of darshan from behind the barricading. Thakur was handed over a memento by Smart City CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan on behalf of the temple management committee. During discussion with media, Thakur said that he visits Mahakal temple every year but due to Covid-19 outbreak he could not come last year. Thakur said that the third wave of covid can be controlled by only through vaccination. Himachal Pradesh at the top in entire country in terms of vaccination. We have given the first dose to 100% of our population.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:30 AM IST
