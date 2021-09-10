Ujjain: Hi-tech Caribbean Premier League betting racket busted

Ujjain: A hi-tech online Caribbean Premium League (CPL) betting racket was busted in Hotel Avika, Fazalpura in Ujjain on Thursday.

Central Kotwali police alleged that one Ravindra Saluja was operating this racket with his partner Vivek Jain. Two laptops, 7 mobile phones, pen drive, charger and Rs 4,730 in cash were seized. Jain and Saluja were operating this racket with the help their aides Mahendra Verma, Pappu Rai and Jitendra Moolchandani.

Acting on a tip, police reached the hotel and caught the betters operating the racket from room number 412 of the hotel. With the help of Mahendra Verma, Pappu Rai and Jitendra Moolchandani- Ravindra was accepting bets on CPL. People were betting online and their bets were being recorded on laptops. Two laptops, 7 mobiles and betting equipment have been seized from Ravindra, who lives in Mahanandanagar.

Photos of accused with home minister go viral

Ravindra describes himself as special acquaintance to home minister Narottam Mishra. After his capture, many photos of him with the home minister were widely circulated on social media. City

Law in their pocket: Congress

Congress working president Vivek Yadav even alleged that the BJP workers are involved in all sorts of illicit business. Be it betting, gambling, liquor and other social ills BJP workers are thriving on it with impunity, he said. They have the law in their pocket, he added.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:13 AM IST