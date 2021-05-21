Ujjain: Heap, 21; ‘Sustainable use of resources must for saving of endangered species’

Ujjain: Natural and anthropogenic activities have resulted in loss of animal and plant biodiversity and some species have become critically endangered.

Dr Dheeraj Rathore, an assistant professor in School of Environment and Sustainable Development, Gandhi Nagar said this during his lecture on the fifth day of HEAP–2021, here on Friday.

He cited loss of habitat, climate change and overexploitation by humans as prime reasons for the near extinction of 10 global critically endangered animal species.

He also shed light on endangered Indian animal and plant species like tiger, elephant, rhinoceros, great Indian bustard, Indian vulture, jeypore ground gecko, swell shark, kerala Indian frog, many species of Abutilon, malabarmahogany, Santalumalbum, Amentotaxusassamic among others, which needs special attention and conservation strategies.

He said many of the endangered species have high medicinal values and their overutilization by pharmaceutical industries has posed threat for their existence. The attention was drawn to excessive utilization of giloy as medicinal plant during Covid–19 and it was cautioned that this highly valuable plant should not be allowed to become endangered in future.

The session was chaired by Prof Ramrajesh Mishra, former vice-chancellor, Vikram University, who suggested that aggressive advocacy is needed for increasing public awareness and developing strategies for conservation of biodiversity. He suggested that such aspects should be included in curricula in school and colleges. Dr Lakshyajeet, MBBS, explained the advantages of vaccination for protection from covid infection and urged the participants to get vaccinated. Dr Harish Vyas conducted the session and also proposed the vote of thanks.

HEAP, 21, a week-long health and awareness programme is jointly organised by Government Kalidas Girls College and department of microbiology, Vikram University will conclude on Saturday. On the last day speakers will focus on various aspects of biodiversity and its conservation to mark the World Biodiversity Day.