Ujjain: HEAP, 2021; ‘Medicine, monitoring, meals & mindset are key to recovery from Covid’

Ujjain: Recovery from Covid-19 is facilitated by proper medicine, nutritious diet, regular monitoring of disease parameters and positive mindset of the patient.

Child specialist Dr Kiran Porwal made these remarks during her lecture on the day-3 of HEAP, 2021 on Wednesday.

The week-long webinar is being jointly organised by Government Kalidas Girls College and department of microbiology, Vikram University.

Dr Kiran explained in detail various measure which should be taken by Covid-19 patients during the disease and after recovery form the disease.

She adviced that patient should immediately get isolated and start medication in consultation with doctor as soon as symptoms of disease are seen. The temperature and oxygen saturation need to be regularly monitored and different tests suggested by doctor should be conducted. In case oxygen saturation falls below 94 then patient should get hospitalised under doctor’s supervision.

However, in any case the patient should not panic and keep strong will power and positive mind set in order to recover from disease.

Besides this, protein and vitamin rich diet should be regularly taken.

Various lung exercises for post-Covid-19 management were also demonstrated during the lecture. Dr Kiran demonstrated the proper use of oximeter and spirometer for lung exercise in post covid management, which was highly appreciated by the participants.

The second lecture was given by Dr Tushar Banerjee, professor of Devi Ahilya University, Indore.

He explained in detail structure and transmission of coronavirus along with causes, transmission and different strategies for controlling Covid-19 disease.

The change in structure of corona virus due to mutations and basis of RT-PCR test were also explained. He also said that vaccinated and covid recovered individual may again get infected by corona virus in next wave and such individual having no or minimal symptoms might act as careers for transmitting disease.

The speakers also resolved the queries of the participants.

Both the speakers encouraged the participant to go for anti-corona vaccination.

The session was chaired by Professor Sudha Shrivastava, head department of zoology, Government Kalida Girls College. She urged the participants to strictly follow the suggestions given by speakers to defeat coronavirus.

The webinar started by paying tribute to the doctors, the frontline Corona worriers who untimely passed away giving service to humanity. The webinar was conducted by Dr Harish Vyas and Dr Alka Vyas proposed the vote of thanks.