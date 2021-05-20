Ujjain: HEAP 2021, happiness & natural herbs aid immunity, says Dr Sharma

Ujjain: Traditional Indian food and happy mindset aids in boosting immunity, which provides resistance against several infectious diseases including Covid–19, suggests Dr Chandrakant Sharma, dean of Agricultural Sciences, Parul University, Vadodara during his lecture on the fourth day of wee-long HEAP–2021.

According to Dr Sharman, inclusion of Chawanprash, lemon, garlic, ginger, turmeric, tulsi, black pepper, mulethi and cinnamon in daily diet builds immunity and provides protection from bacterial, viral and fungal infections. These are key ingredients in many ayurvedic formulations. Their antioxidant, anti-viral, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory nature help in quick recovery from diseases. Natural products like honey and jaggary are also highly beneficial and good alternative to sugar.

Dr Sharma cautioned that all these products should be consumed in proper amounts, as their excessive use may prove to be harmful. Herbs like Angilika, Astrabolus, Ashwagandha and Giloy also aid immunity. As many of these herbs are regular part of our diet hence, they have no side effects.

He added, the mindset of a person, proper sleep and regular exercise are the key factors for strong immunity. He concluded his talk by appealing to people to be happy and spread happiness for living a healthy and disease-free life.

During the session, participants, who had recovered from Covid–19 shared their experiences during the illness and during post-Covid recovery phase. Dr Aruna Dubey, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Dr Sanjay Singh Baroniya and Dr Prakash Jain unanimously emphasised that intake of non-oily and protein rich food and including ginger, lemon, honey, turmeric, milk and ayurvedic decoction helped them in recovery and regaining their strength after Covid infection.

The session was chaired by Prof Arpan Bhardwaj, principal, Government Madhav Science College. He also emphasised the importance of diet, sleep and happiness for increasing immunity. He advocated wearing of mask and smiling and talking with eyes. The session was conducted by Dr Harish Vyas and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Mahesh Sharma.

This joint webinar is hosted by Government Kalidas Girls College and department of microbiology, Vikram University.

On Friday, the session will focus on endangered species, their importance and conservation on International Endangered Species Day.