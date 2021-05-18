Ujjain: HEAP, 2021 day-2; An hour of daily exercise will keep you fit & fine, says Dr Porwal

Ujjain: Two lectures were organised on the second day of a week-long national health and awareness programme (HEAP)-2021 online programme on Tuesday. This programme is jointly organised by Government Kalidas Girls College’s botany department and Vikram University’s School of Studies in Microbiology.

The first lecture was of famous diabetic expert Dr Vipin Porwal. He explained the management of hypertension, high blood pressure, diabetes and Covid-19 infection in patients of diabetes. He emphasised the importance of one-hour daily morning exercise regime and protein rich diet in controlling life style generated diseases. Genetics, intake, our excessive carbohydrate rich diet and sedentary life increase chances of diabetes in individuals. Regular medication and testing are crucial for management of these diseases. Moreover, one should not head to the advice of quacks. Diabetes is a progressive disease and with time type I diabetes is converted to type II diabetes which needs insulin injections, Dr Porwal said.

Second lecture was delivered by Dr Alka Vyas, professor and head, department of microbiology, Vikram University. She explained the concept of immunity and vaccination and tried to resolve queries and misconception on vaccination. Different types of vaccines for preventing Covid-19 and their mechanisms and necessity were explained giving examples of Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

Both the speakers urged the participants to get vaccinated for protecting themselves from infection of Covid-19. The session was chaired by Dr Preeti Dass of department of microbiology from Vikram University. Dr Harish Vyas, coordinator of the webinar, conducted the proceedings while Dr Mahesh Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.