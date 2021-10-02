Ujjain: Health camp organised  on International Senior Citizens’ Day

Ujjain: A health camp was organised on ‘World Senior Citizens’ Day’ at District Hospital on Friday.

The day-long health check-up camp was open for senior citizens. The list of free check-ups included tests for blood pressure, diabetics, obesity, eye, dental, BMD (bone mineral density) and ECG (electrocardiography). A team of doctors checked the health of the participants.

Dr Madhusudan Rajawat said that the sugar and blood pressure of the elderly persons were checked during the camp and the elderly were prescribed suitable course of medicines. Hundreds of people benefitted from the camp, he added.

Short film screened, symposium held/ (P5)

On International day for older persons IQAC, Red Cross and NCC of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College screened a short film and a symposium on issued of older persons. At the symposium staff members Dr Neeta Tapan and Dr Ranjana Sharma said that it is the duty of younger generation to re-establish the importance of old persons in our family and society. We should honour and devote time to the older persons. The younger generation should be motivated to grasp Indian tradition and culture of obeying older persons.

Students Yashika Rathore, Sapna Rathore, Vaishali Gome, Neha Verma, Rani Malviya, Sheetal Agarwal and Roshni Choudhary said that we should look forward to learn from the experiences of life of older persons. They can motivate us and guide us in odd situations.

In her presidential address Dr Anita Manchandia told that if we talk to older persons about past events they are more pleased and feel good. Programme was conducted by Red Cross youth wing convener Dr Abha Dixit and vote of thanks was expressed by NCC in-charge Lt Dr Saroj Ratnakar.

