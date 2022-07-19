e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Govt school students, teachers relish Shankar brother’s ‘Shehnai’

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 03:40 AM IST
Shehnai maestro Sanjeev Shankar and Ashwini Shankar during the musical demonstration, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Students and teachers of Government Kasturba Gandhi Girls Hostel, Dussehra Maidan and Government Gyanoday Vidyalay, Lalpur relished a musical afternoon on Monday when Sanjeev Shankar and Ashwini Shankar, disciple of Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar and the foremost shehnai duo of Banaras Gharana played their favourite instruments.

They gave a lecture demonstration organised by Pankaj Agrawal on behalf of SPIC MACAY, SRF VIRASAT-2022, a voluntary organisation dedicated to promote Indian classical music and culture amongst the youth of our country in association with SRF Foundation.

In the beginning, Sanjeev and Ashwini Shankar informed the students about the benefit of learning Indian classical music. They said that this is the root of all the music and it will help students improve their studies and way of living. Later, the shehnai duo gave a presentation on Raag Mishra Pilo (16 beats) that began with a brief Alap Jor, they played a composition in fast tempo Teen Taal. As a conclusion, they presented a Dhun in Raag Mishra Bhairavi in kaharwa taal (8 beats).The audiences were left spellbound and touched by the performance of the maestros.

The Shehnai duo was accompanied on tabla by Zuheb Ahmed. Zuheb’s presence and accompaniment added some extra spice to the whole presentation. In the end, a vote of thanks was proposed by teacher Sandhya Sharma. On July 20, Sanjeev and Ashwini Shankar will perform at 9.30 am in the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School Sarafa and at 2 pm in Government Higher Secondary School, Panwasa, Maksi Road.

