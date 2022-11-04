Ujjain: Governor to inaugurate Kalidas Samaroh today

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 64th Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh-2022 will be inaugurated here on Friday at 7 pm on the premises of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy by Governor Mangubhai Patel. The guest of honour of the programme will be Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Padma Vibhushan Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya of Chitrakoot. The programme will be presided over by culture minister Usha Thakur. Special guest will be higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MP Anil Firojia.

Governor Mangubhai Patel will leave for Ujjain from Bhopal at 3.20 pm on Friday and will arrive at Police Lines Helipad at 4.05 pm. He will leave the helipad for Circuit House at 4.10 pm and reach Circuit House at 4.15 pm. He will be in the Circuit House from 4.15 pm to 6.55 pm. Governor will leave for Kalidas Academy from Circuit House at 6.55 pm and will reach Kalidas Academy at 7 pm. The Governor will inaugurate the Akhil Bhartiya Kalidas Samaroh and Hast Shilp Mela from 7 pm to 7.55 pm. After the programme, the Governor will leave Kalidas Academy for Circuit House at 8.10 pm. The Governor will leave for Barjai village of Bagli tehsil of Dewas district at 9.30 am the next day on Saturday after taking a night’s halt at Ujjain.

KALIDAS SAMMAN

On the occasion of Kalidas Samaroh, the culture department will be honouring Padma Bhushan Budhaditya Mukherjee (Kolkata), Padma Shri Dr Puru Dadhich (Indore), Vasudev Kamath (Mumbai) and Rajiv Verma (Bhopal) with the prestigious National Kalidas Samman of the State government.

PAINTING EXHIBITION

During the Kalidas Samaroh, a seven-day literary and cultural event and the National Kalidas Exhibition of Paintings and Sculptures have also been organised. The exhibition of animated paintings and sculptures from the world-famous work of the great poet Kalidas, Vikramorvashiyam, will be open from 10 am to 8 pm at Kalidas Academy for the viewing of art lovers.

FRIDAY’S FIXTURES

It was informed by Aditi Kumar Tripathi, director of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy that on Friday, at 8 pm, the Sanskrit drama Malavikagnimitram will be presented under the direction of Lokendra Trivedi of New Delhi. Apart from this, programmes will be presented by Kalidas Sanskrit Academy and Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University.

KALASH YATRA TAKEN OUT

A Kalash Yatra was taken out on Thursday a day before the seven-day Kalidasa Samaroh starting from Dev Prabodhani Ekadashi. With worship at Ramghat, water was filled in the urn and the urn was established on the academy premises. After worshipping at Ramghat, the members of the Kalidas Samaroh organising committee reached the Mahakal temple with water and the Kalash Yatra started from there. In the Kalash Yatra, a group of folk artists from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, Nitin Bhai Dave and Hindu Singh Amaliyar of Jhabua performed a folk dance.

To welcome the Kalash Yatra, the Rangoli team of Sanskar Bharti made Rangoli on the way. Kalash Yatra went via Gudri Chouraha, Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk, Kanthal, Nai Sadak, Daulatganj, Malipura, Dewasgate, Chamunda Chouraha, Tower Chowk, Shaheed Park, Dhakkanwala Kuan, Gurdwara, Police Control Room, Dussehra Maidan Chouraha, passing through Sanjeevani Hospital and reached the Kalidas Academy premises where the Kalash was established. NSS students were part of the Kalash Yatra