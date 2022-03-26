Ujjain: Governor inaugurates nine-day Vikramotsav

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The nine-day Vikramotsav began on Friday evening. Governor Mangubhai Patel formally inaugurated it at Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Kala Sankul located in Kalidas Sanskrit Academy campus. MLA Paras Jain, Vikram University Vice-Chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and Maharishi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Vijay Kumar also graced the occasion. Four research books published by the Vikramaditya Research Institute were also released by the guests.

In his speech, Governor Mangubhai Patel said, Vikram Utsav, which started 17 years ago, is a good start to know history and culture.

It is a matter of great pride that the social and cultural part of the country has carved a special identity in this function. It is very important to acquaint today’s generation and youth with the heritage of the nation. Governor said that Vikramotsav is not just an event, but it is a symbol of Indian tradition, where we remember the virtues of our ancestors and try to take the country to new heights by following the path shown by them, he added. Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma conducted the programme.

On the first evening of Vikramotsav-2022, the theatre group of Udipi, Karnataka presented the play “Vikramarka” under the direction of Prithviraj Kavattar in Yaksha Gaan style. The above presentation was seen by the Governor along with other guests.

Under the nine-day Vikramotsav programme, on Saturday, March 26, at 7 pm, the programme of Simhasan Battissi under the direction of Girish Mohanta, Bhopal will be organized in Pt Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul Kalidas Academy Complex.

On Friday afternoon, Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth took out the Kalash Yatra from GGPG College. Hundreds of college students dressed-up in different forms were among those present.

