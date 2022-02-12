Ujjain: Goverdhan Sagar revived, rejuvenated

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Goverdhan Sagar Lake has been revived after it had turned into a cesspool in last several years. The transformation was made possible with the help of protesting saints and volunteers. The cleanliness drive was first ever effort by the saints. To generate awareness on this issue, a group of saints under banner of Ramdal Akhara Dal came together on January 27 and decided to take the matter in their own hands.

During the drive, volunteers realised that the situation could not be salvaged by a few clean-up drives and decided to take help from Waste Company. Within weeks, the lake started to show improvement and the locals also joined the cleaning drive. As of now, company lifted around 1,200 trucks of muck, silt and weed from the lake. The locals were delighted to see the lake restored and were determined not to let it get polluted again.

On the concluding day of cleanliness drive on Saturday, several religious ceremonies will be organised. Saints would also visit Nagarkot Mata Temple to offer chunari and seek blessings. Later, volunteers will be honoured for the noble cause. Mahant Dr Rameshwardas said the cost of cleaning was yet to be ascertained. In the first two days, 36 labourers were employed while the rest of the work was done by the saints.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:06 AM IST