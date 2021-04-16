Ujjain: Girl students lead villagers to C-vax centre

Ujjain: During the Tika Utsav, the girl students of the NSS unit of the Bhartiya College spread awareness on Covid-19 vaccine among people in the rural and urban areas of the district.

They toured Kharsodkhurd, Lekoda, Javasia, to make people aware about the importance of vaccination and provided information about their nearest vaccine centre.

B Sc student Seema Sediwal said that we helped many people get rid of misconceptions about vaccination.

BA student Pooja Patel lead the residents of village Lekoda to the nearest vaccine centre.

B Com student Anjali Porwal told that people in the Mahakal Vanijya area said that they are waiting for the people around them to get vaccinated.

Porwal asked them to lead from the front, get vaccinated and then encourage people around them for getting jabs and contribute in the fight against corona.

NSS programme officer Dr Rehana Sheikh said that due to the initiative of the students many people came forward for vaccination.