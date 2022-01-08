Ujjain: GGPGC girl students shine at district-level youth festival

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government Girlsí Postgraduate College (GGPGC) earned laurels for their college at the district-level Youth Festival organised by government higher education department.

In women's Kho-Kho competition organised at Nirmala Mahavidyalaya, team of GGPGC defeated Government Kalidas Girls College unilaterally in the semi-finals and won the final match by defeating Government Madhav Science College.

Bintul Hooda, Raheena Kausar, Isha Bhati, Komal Parmar, Riya Soni performing excellently. The college team will now participate in the division-level competition on January 10.

Sakshi Kapoor of the college stood first in the collage competition. Shruti Hirve stood third in the spot painting.

College team comprising Shivani Nagar, Vanshika Kumbhakar, Payal Prajapati, Aradhana Nayma also won womenís chess competition.

Rangoli and singing competitions

Rangoli and solo singing and group singing competitions the district level Youth Festival concluded in Government Girlsí Postgraduate College. Principal Dr HL Anijwal presided over the programme.

RESULTS

(1) 15 colleges of the district participated in the Rangoli competition in which Ayush Pawar of Government Mahavidyala Mahidpur stood first, Simran Saini of Kanya Mahavidyalaya Nagda stood second, Tina Narvidaya Advance College, Ujjain stood third. The competition was organized by the department of painting, said Dr Ranjana Wankhede, head of the Department. Dr Vikrant Shah and Dr Dolly Rochlani and Saeed Patel helped in organising the event.

(2) Solo singing, sugam, classical, western and group singing (Indian and Western) competitions were organised by the department of Music. Dr Archana Parmar said in the solo vocal classical Vikram University stood first, Government Mahavidhyala Kaytha secured second spot, while Nirmala College stood third. Result of solo singing- sugam: first Nirmala College, Ujjain, second Madhav Science College, Ujjain, third Kalidas College Ujjain. Result of solo vocal western: first Future Vision College, Ujjain, second Nirmala College, Ujjain, third Vikram University, Ujjain. Result of group singing Indian: first Madhav Science College, Ujjain, second Kalidas Mahavidyala, Ujjain, third Girls Post Graduate College, Ujjain. Result of group singing western: first Nirmala College, Ujjain, secpnd Future Vision College, third Vikram University, Ujjain.

