Ujjain: 'Friday feud' with associate costs head of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management dear

Ujjain: Prof DD Bedia, head of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Business Management (JNIBM) of Vikram University (VU), who manhandled his colleague Dr Karman Sultan on Friday evening was on Saturday evening removed from from the headship of the department. He was also relieved of three responsibilities for meting out indecent behaviour to a ‘divyang’ colleague.

Two professors of JNIBM had a scuffle that too in front of the vice-chancellor VC) Akhilesh Kumar Pandey. The incident took place outside the chamber of VU’s registrar on Friday evening when an argument between Dr DD Bedia and Kamran Sultan escalated. Bedia, who is the head of the department of JNIBM, hit and slapped Kamran Sultan, associate professor of the institute, following which Kamran retaliated in same manner.

As a result of the incident their clothes got torn and they both received injuries. The fight lasted for almost 15 minutes, after which the people present at the place, intervened and pacified the situation. The dispute reportedly occurred as Kamran wanted to take admission in LLM while Bedia was opposing it on the pretext that it would disturb the teaching work in the JNIBM.

After the incident was widely criticised in media and by the academicians, politicians, social organisations among others- VC Prof Pandey finally swung into action on Saturday.

Associate prof wants to die, seeks permission from President

On Saturday Associate Professor Kamran wrote to the President seeking his permission to die. In his letter he stated that he is losing sleep out of humiliation. He further stated that he wants to die as his image has been tarnished due to the incident and he should be given permission for the same.

ACTION against Bedia

* Is removed from headship of JNIBM. JNIBM Prof Deepak Gupto to be the new head.

* Also removed from the post of director, School of Engineering and Technology. Prof Ganpat Ahirwar of School of Studies in Physics is new director.

* Removed from the charge of MBA hostel. Dr Manu Goraha of JNIBM to be the new hostel superintendent.

Probe/ Notice

* VU administration has issued show cause notices to both Bedia and Sultan. Both of them were asked not to go to JNIBM for teaching and to mark presence every day before the registrar office.

* A probe panel headed by proctor Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma has been constituted. Prof RK Ahirwar of School of Studies in Ancient History and Culture, Vikram University Teacher’s Association president Dr Kanhaiyya Medha and deputy-registrar Ravi Shankar Sonwal have been named its member. They were asked to probe all aspects of the incident and submit its report to the registrar. No deadline has been set for the panel to file its report.

NSUI gifts sticks to vice-chancellor

Terming the scuffle between two senior professors as an incident which has maligned the reputation of the Vikram University, the NSUI gheraoed the vice-chancellor of the University on Saturday. Under the leadership of state NSUI president Pritesh Sharma and district president Ambar Mathur the NSUI workers presented sticks and pen to the VC and criticized the incident. They also demanded and impartial enquiry into the incident.