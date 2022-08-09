Ujjain: Freedom fighter Nandlal Poddar remembered on death anniversary

Guests light a lamp to inaugurate the programme in the memory of freedom fighter Nandlal Poddar. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” a seminar based on the remarkable contribution of freedom fighter ‘Malav Kesari’ Nandlal Poddar was organised by Sindhu Pravah Academy.

As the chief guest of the programme organised at Guru Gokul Kala Mandap, Prakash Chittoda, former speaker of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) was present. Sonu Gehlot, also former speaker, presided over the programme. Ramesh Dikshit, eminent litterateur, was present as the special guest and keynote speaker.

In his speech, Chittoda outlined the work done by late Poddar for the revival of Chintaman Ganesh Temple. Dikshit mentioned his contribution to the freedom struggle at the local level and the grand movement when he himself lied on the track with the family to stop the train at Chintaman Ganesh. Gehlot mentioned the revival of Rudrasagar by Poddar, the slogan “Jai Chintaman- Jai Ujjaini” given by him.

The programme began with floral tributes being paid before the picture of Nandlal Poddar and lighting the traditional lamp. The guests were welcomed by the president of Sindhu Pravah Academy, Kumar Kishan, programme coordinator Alok Poddar, Dr Dharmendra Singh and Brijesh Gupta. The programme was conducted by Dr Pallavi Kishan.

