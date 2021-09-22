Ujjain: Form of 114-yr-old Bade Ganesh restored

Ujjain: The 114-year-old idol of Lord Ganesha near the Mahakaleshwar Temple has been resorted to its former glory. Lured by the laddoos rats had bitten of the left hand of the idol. Now the management of the temple has got the hand repaired. The temple of Bade Ganesha is about 114-years-old. The idol of Ganesha, about twenty feet high, has been installed here.

Though the temple is managed by private body, but due to its proximity with the Mahakal Temple, a large number of devotees come here to visit. During the ten-day Ganesh festival, rats gnawed the portion of the idol. The temple management came to know about the damage during the Ganesh Utsav but repairs were not ordered then. As soon as the festival ended, the hand was fixed with POP. Priest Sudhir Vyas said, the idol of Lord Ganesha is made of clay. Rats are rampant in the temple. This time rats gnawed the laddoos kept in the hands of the idol. Therefore, the hand of the statue has been repaired. The statue is repaired every five years, said a temple official.

