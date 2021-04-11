Ujjain: ‘Food distribution to needy should be first priority’

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Kshitij Singhal held a meeting with functionaries of various social and voluntary organisations engaged in food distribution during the lockdown period at the Grand Hotel on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the first priority in the lockdown period during the corona epidemic should be to provide food to the needy. UMC will provide vehicles to distribute food to all organisations.

Singhal also said that while distributing food, the work should be executed while observing corona norms.

Nodal officer appointed

Collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh has appointed UMC commissioner Kshitij Singhal as the nodal officer of all private hospitals, Government Madhav Nagar Hospital and Covid-19 vaccination drive in the entire municipal area.

Meanwhile, City Congress Committee (CCC) has demanded the state government and the district administration should help the commoners, daily wage labourers and people who have taken loans from banks to ward off the hardships unleashed by the sudden imposition of lockdown.

CCC president Mahesh Soni on Sunday wrote to the state government and the district administration that the lockdown has left traders and labourers from across the district unhappy and extremely concerned.

He demanded that the labourers be allowed to go to work following the Covid-19 rules so that they could earn their livelihood and feed their family and themselves.

Soni further said that people who have raised small loans for business are also being adversely affected. The government should make arrangements to pay their instalments on priority. People working at shops for Rs 3-4,000 are also badly affected and are struggling to support their families.